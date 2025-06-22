Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000,000 after buying an additional 2,033,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $342.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.