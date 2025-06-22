Kennedy Investment Group Sells 14,287 Shares of PUTNAM MANAGED (NYSE:PMM)

Kennedy Investment Group lessened its holdings in PUTNAM MANAGED (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in PUTNAM MANAGED were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PUTNAM MANAGED by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PUTNAM MANAGED by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PUTNAM MANAGED by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 120,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PUTNAM MANAGED during the 4th quarter worth $2,720,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PUTNAM MANAGED during the 1st quarter worth $1,587,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

PUTNAM MANAGED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $5.87 on Friday. PUTNAM MANAGED has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

PUTNAM MANAGED Dividend Announcement

PUTNAM MANAGED Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.39%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

