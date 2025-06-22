Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 2.2% increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4%

CDPYF stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

