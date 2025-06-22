Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 2.2% increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4%
CDPYF stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $41.55.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.