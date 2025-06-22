Best Chinese Stocks To Research – June 21st

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, and Mettler-Toledo International are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies incorporated in mainland China or Hong Kong, including A-shares on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, H-shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or American Depositary Shares (ADSs) trading in the U.S. They give investors exposure to China’s diverse economy—spanning technology, consumer goods, industrials, and financial services—while their performance is shaped by domestic regulations, economic policy, and global market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $7.16 on Friday, reaching $471.57. 1,337,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,976. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $544.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 232.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $88.49. 2,841,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,101. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD traded up $9.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,154.80. 168,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,214. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,118.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,200.97. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38.

