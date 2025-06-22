Kennedy Investment Group Makes New $209,000 Investment in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,859,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,760,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,829,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,484,000 after buying an additional 2,070,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,300,000 after acquiring an additional 500,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PPL by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,672,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,000 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPL Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.74%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.