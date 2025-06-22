AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Stock Position Lessened by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group cut its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

AFB opened at $10.21 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

