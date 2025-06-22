Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,389 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 123,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,148,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,209 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

