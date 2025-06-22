Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.600-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $72,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares in the company, valued at $754,370.19. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,905.59. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,706. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kroger stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

