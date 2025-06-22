Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 2.2% increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.94 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPGYF. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

