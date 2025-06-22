Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,994 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

