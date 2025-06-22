Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $134.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average of $127.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $139.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

