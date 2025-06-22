Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 1,814 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 416,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 105,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

