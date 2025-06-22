Refined Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Refined Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

