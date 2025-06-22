Head to Head Survey: SharkNinja (SN) vs. Its Competitors

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SharkNinja to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

SharkNinja has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharkNinja’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of SharkNinja shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of SharkNinja shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharkNinja 0 1 7 0 2.88 SharkNinja Competitors 207 1720 2639 79 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SharkNinja and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SharkNinja presently has a consensus price target of $121.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.92%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential upside of 7.41%. Given SharkNinja’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SharkNinja is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares SharkNinja and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharkNinja 7.86% 28.89% 12.86% SharkNinja Competitors 7.47% 8.13% 13.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharkNinja and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SharkNinja $5.53 billion $438.70 million 28.71 SharkNinja Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 13.71

SharkNinja’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SharkNinja. SharkNinja is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SharkNinja beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers. The company sells its products through traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels and e-commerce channels, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels under the Shark and Ninja brands. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

