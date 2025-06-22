Ewa LLC Purchases Shares of 4,563 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in EQT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,116,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $14,719,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

