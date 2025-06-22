Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

