First Financial Group Corp Has $2.30 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.6% of First Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Financial Group Corp owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

FTSL opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

