Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $128.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

