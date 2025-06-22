Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 138.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after buying an additional 3,731,847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,890,000 after buying an additional 766,782 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2718 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

