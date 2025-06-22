Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $377.26 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.30 and a 200-day moving average of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.