Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 836 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after buying an additional 144,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after buying an additional 137,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,903,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,082,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $628.48 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

