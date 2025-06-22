Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 117 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after purchasing an additional 671,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.71 and its 200-day moving average is $187.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

