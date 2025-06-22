Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Axos Invest Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Axos Invest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 6.1% of Axos Invest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

