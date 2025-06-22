Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 662 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $596.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $576.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.85. The stock has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

