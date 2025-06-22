iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Decreased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

TIP opened at $109.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.85 and a 12-month high of $111.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

