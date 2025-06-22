Ewa LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ewa LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.26. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $126.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

