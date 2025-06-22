Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Decreased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 157,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $162.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.