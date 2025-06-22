Kennedy Investment Group Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kennedy Investment Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $190.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average is $190.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

