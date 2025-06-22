Kennedy Investment Group Has $250,000 Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,103 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000.

Shares of INCM stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

About Franklin Income Focus ETF

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

