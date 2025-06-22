Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Cuts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

