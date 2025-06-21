Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,147,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.34 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.42. The firm has a market cap of $275.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

