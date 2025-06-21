2,500 Shares in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in Docusign by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Docusign by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $608,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,610.04. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,776 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

