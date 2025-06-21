Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,331,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $289.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

