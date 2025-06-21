iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,540 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.