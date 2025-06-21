The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Onefund LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $120.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

