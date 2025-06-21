PFG Investments LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Worley Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Worley Group now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0%

ESGV opened at $105.01 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

