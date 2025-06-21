Union Savings Bank Sells 574 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Union Savings Bank cut its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0%

ESGV opened at $105.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average of $103.09. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

