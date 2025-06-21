Union Savings Bank Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Union Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $421.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

