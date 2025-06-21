Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 632,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,297,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.6% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1607 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

