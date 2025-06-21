Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

SBUX opened at $93.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

