Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lifted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,455,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BND opened at $72.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.