First PREMIER Bank Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PEP opened at $129.07 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.06. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

