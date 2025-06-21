Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 316 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $724,517,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $583,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $313,911,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $313.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

