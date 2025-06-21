Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

