First PREMIER Bank Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

