Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on July 1st

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0866 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Stock Performance

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

