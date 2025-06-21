Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. 7,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 10,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Engie Brasl Ega Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

About Engie Brasl Ega

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

