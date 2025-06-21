Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 103,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $24.80 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.