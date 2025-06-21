Covea Finance Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $354.13 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.