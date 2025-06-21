Hays (LON:HAS) Trading Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.70 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 63.30 ($0.85). 10,309,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 5,966,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.22 ($0.94).

Hays Stock Up 4.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Findlay acquired 34,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,941.56 ($26,817.59). 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

